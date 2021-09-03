Submit Release
Judicial Profile: San Diego County Judge Richard Monroy

(Subscription required) “I really do think this is one of the most impactful assignments,” Monroy said. “Juvenile justice, but also dependency judges, I think they make an impact as best as they can in a very difficult circumstance because families are often absent from this, at least what we consider like an old school nuclear family.”

