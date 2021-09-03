Westminster Barracks / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103866 / 21B103867

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2021 @ 0046 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sun Hill Road, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Trespass; Occupied Dwelling, DUI, Resisting

Arrest

ACCUSED: Michael Leroy

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: homeless

ACCUSED: unknown second suspect, believed to be male

AGE: unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: unknown

VICTIM: Kathryn Karmen

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/03/2021 at approximately 0046 hours, Vermont State

Police Westminster received a call from complainant Kathryn Karmen who reported

headlights in her driveway and flashlights outside her residence. A short time

later, Karmen reported she could hear two male voices inside her residence,

moving around from room to room rummaging through her belongings. Troopers

responded to the residence and briefly made contact with one suspect who fled the residence, got into a vehicle, and maneuvered around responding Troopers to flee the scene. It is believed a second unidentified male suspect fled the residence on foot into the woods.

While Troopers were processing the scene on Sun Hill Road, State Police dispatch received a second call from a nearby resident on Old Town Road who reported an unknown vehicle parked in their driveway. Troopers responded toward Old Town Road and intercepted the vehicle in question, which was identified as the vehicle involved in the initial incident. The vehicle attempted to maneuver around five responding State Police cruisers to flee the area, and in doing so made contact with one cruiser on two occasions. Minor damages to the 2021 Ford Explorer State Police cruiser were sustained. Following a brief struggle, Troopers took Michael Leroy into custody at a residence on Fred Houghton Road in Putney. He was processed at the Westminster Barracks and later lodged on the above stated charges at Southern State Correctional Facility. He will appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 09/03/21 at 1300 hours.

Troopers are requesting anyone with information about the identity of Leroy's

accomplice or any other relevant information to contact the Westminster

Barracks. Troopers would like to remind the public to lock all vehicles and

residential doors and windows and remain vigilant in reporting suspicious

activity and/or individuals.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/03/2021 at 1300 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $15,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

SERGEANT STACY CORLISS

Patrol Commander

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Troop B – Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600