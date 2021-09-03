Westminster Barracks / Multiple Charges
CASE#: 21B103866 / 21B103867
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/03/2021 @ 0046 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sun Hill Road, Putney, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Trespass; Occupied Dwelling, DUI, Resisting
Arrest
ACCUSED: Michael Leroy
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: homeless
ACCUSED: unknown second suspect, believed to be male
AGE: unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: unknown
VICTIM: Kathryn Karmen
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/03/2021 at approximately 0046 hours, Vermont State
Police Westminster received a call from complainant Kathryn Karmen who reported
headlights in her driveway and flashlights outside her residence. A short time
later, Karmen reported she could hear two male voices inside her residence,
moving around from room to room rummaging through her belongings. Troopers
responded to the residence and briefly made contact with one suspect who fled the residence, got into a vehicle, and maneuvered around responding Troopers to flee the scene. It is believed a second unidentified male suspect fled the residence on foot into the woods.
While Troopers were processing the scene on Sun Hill Road, State Police dispatch received a second call from a nearby resident on Old Town Road who reported an unknown vehicle parked in their driveway. Troopers responded toward Old Town Road and intercepted the vehicle in question, which was identified as the vehicle involved in the initial incident. The vehicle attempted to maneuver around five responding State Police cruisers to flee the area, and in doing so made contact with one cruiser on two occasions. Minor damages to the 2021 Ford Explorer State Police cruiser were sustained. Following a brief struggle, Troopers took Michael Leroy into custody at a residence on Fred Houghton Road in Putney. He was processed at the Westminster Barracks and later lodged on the above stated charges at Southern State Correctional Facility. He will appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 09/03/21 at 1300 hours.
Troopers are requesting anyone with information about the identity of Leroy's
accomplice or any other relevant information to contact the Westminster
Barracks. Troopers would like to remind the public to lock all vehicles and
residential doors and windows and remain vigilant in reporting suspicious
activity and/or individuals.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/03/2021 at 1300 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $15,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
