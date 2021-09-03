Submit Release
Turnbow joins NDDOT as deputy director of planning

BISMARCK, N.D. - Jen Turnbow joined the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) as the new deputy director of planning effective Sept. 2.

Turnbow will be responsible for the oversight of all planning divisions and functions within the department.

“We are excited to have Jen join the NDDOT team,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “Jen has a proven track record in the transportation industry with more than 20 years’ experience leading projects in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and Wyoming.”

Prior to joining the NDDOT, Turnbow was the associate director of transportation at Ulteig Engineers, Inc. Her role encompassed leading the construction services, bridge/structures, environmental, traffic planning and design departments.

She also previously worked for KLJ where she was the corridor services group manager, leading the environmental, cultural resource, survey and right-of-way departments.

She earned her master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Grand Canyon University earlier this year, and a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science from the University of Idaho.  

