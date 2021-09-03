Maine DOE Update – September 3, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The report is used to verify the full-time equivalency (FTE) and qualification status of special education teachers, paraprofessionals (educational technicians), and related services personnel who were employed or contracted to provide special education services to students with disabilities ages 3 through 21. | More

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has created a COVID-19 School Testing Toolkit that includes materials that school administrators can use to teach parents, students, and staff about school testing programs and encourage participation. Many of these materials are customizable and can be adapted according to the school’s needs. | More

As schools plan for a safe return to campus this year, it is critically important to consider the health and well-being of students and staff, and address issues with COVID-19, mental and physical health, and managing other chronic health conditions. When school health policies and practices are put in place, healthy students can grow to be healthy and successful adults. Learn what parents and teachers can do to help children have a successful school year. | More

The United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) is pleased to announce that the state departments of education nationwide have begun their annual selection processes. Two Maine students will be selected to attend the Washington Week program March 5-12, 2022 and each will receive a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship. Each high school principal can nominate one student from their high school to be considered. | More

After a successful first year, MOOSE, Maine’s Online Opportunities for Sustained Education, platform continues to grow as the Maine Department of Education (DOE) looks to hire educators to create new content during the upcoming school year. Nearly 300 teacher-created, student-driven modules were created showcasing an interdisciplinary, project-based model of education. MOOSE provides students, families, and educators with learning experiences that are accessible, inclusive, and available free online. | More

The following resources are provided by U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Supportive Schools Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center. | More

Maine DOE team member Valerie Seaman is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Valerie | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

WHAT IS SCHOOL-BASED BEHAVIORAL THREAT ASSESSMENT?

Violence prevention strategy recommended by the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Secret Service, and FBI.

Multidisciplinary team approach to identify behaviors of concern, assess the level of risk, and provide appropriate interventions. | More

This course has been designed to help you learn about preventing and addressing adult sexual misconduct (ASM) in the school setting to protect students. When you are finished with this course, you will be able to define ASM; recognize ASM in a school setting, including identification of gray areas; identify when reporting potential ASM in a school setting may be required; and describe the federally recommended six-step planning process for addressing and preventing ASM. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here