TV Meteorologist Guy Brown Writes Children’s STEM Book to Inspire Young Scientists and Future Weather Forecasters

The Kickstarter for Guy Brown's children's book, Look Up to See What the Weather Will Be, launches September 14, 2021. This is the first book by TV meteorologist Guy Brown. Special rewards for Kickstarter backers include a companion journal and a sheet of weather stickers.

A terrific introduction to weather and the tools of forecasting. Informative, entertaining, and uplifting... I highly recommend this book for young readers, and for parents and teachers as well.” — Spencer Christian, Weather Forecaster, ABC7 News, San Francisco, CA

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Science Naturally is pleased to introduce the Kickstarter campaign for TV meteorologist Guy Brown’s debut children’s book, Look Up to See What the Weather Will Be . In Guy’s book, he gives readers a behind-the-scenes look into a meteorologist’s daily life—and inspires a new generation of weather experts along the way.Science Naturally will be launching the Kickstarter campaign on September 14, providing meteorologists, parents, educators, and science enthusiasts with the opportunity to support this debut STEM author. Developed for kids ages 7-10, this science-through-literature title gives children an inside look into Guy’s life as a TV meteorologist and the science behind weather forecasting.Weather is all around us. It's in the news, on the radio, and part of everyday conversations. Look Up to See What the Weather Will Be helps kids understand a piece of natural science that is always present and important—determining when you can go to the pool, when your soccer game will be cancelled, and when you should wear a jacket.In the book, Guy Brown shares his notes on everything from weather forecasting tools, like satellites and radar, to types of extreme weather conditions and ways you can stay safe when they arise. Far more than just cloud and severe weather education, Tillywig Toy Awards praises this book for including “a host of animals, domesticated and wild, whose adaptations have helped them survive or thrive in strong weather.”This title encourages young readers to think about connections that exist in the world around them. Look Up to See What the Weather Will Be shows that weather affects all living things and that looking out for changes in the weather is an important part of life for humans and animals alike.“Look Up to See What the Weather Will Be is a terrific introduction to weather and the tools of forecasting. Informative, entertaining, and uplifting—this book features vivid illustrations and rhyming chapter titles that are inviting and relatable. I highly recommend this book for young readers, and for parents and teachers as well," says Spencer Christian, weather forecaster for ABC7 News, San Francisco.For Kickstarter backers, Science Naturally will be releasing an guided activity journal to expand and extend readers’ natural curiosity. Complete with temperature zone coloring pages, thought-provoking Q&A exercises, weather preparedness badges, and more, My Weather Journal is a fun way to continue exploring Guy’s weather tips and tricks.Another bonus for Kickstarter supporters are sticker sheets, which are adapted from the sticker designs featured in the book. Depending on the participation level, Kickstarter backers can receive hardback and/or, paperback books, copies of My Weather Journal, and sticker sheets. To become a backer or be notified of the Kickstarter launch, visit the project page An extensive Teacher’s Guide, with additional content, hands-on activities, and articulation to the Next Generation Science Standards, is also available. Teacher’s Guides can be downloaded from our website free of charge. With activities such as, “Name that Cloud!” and “Find the Horse after a Tornado,” this Guide is a valuable resource for parents and educators alike.Author Guy Brown studied meteorology at Towson and Mississippi State Universities. He has worked at WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., CBS News Channel 5-KGWN in Cheyenne, WY, and WKOW-ABC 27 in Madison, WI. You can find Guy forecasting the weather on-air today at KARE 11 in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN. Guy enjoys volunteering at local elementary schools, where he can share his passion for meteorology with lots of children. He is an active member of the National Weather Association and the National Association of Black Journalists.Illustrator Mario Lugo resides in São Paulo, Brazil. Born in San German, Puerto Rico, he is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, but his joy comes from expressing himself through art. He has taken painting, drawing, and computer science classes but is largely self-taught. Mario and his twin brother, Manuel, relocated to São Paulo in 2018, where Mario established himself as an illustrator and tattoo artist. This is his first book.Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact Info@ScienceNaturally.com. Cover images and sample content available at ScienceNaturally.com.Look Up to See What the Weather Will BeWritten by Guy Brown • Illustrated by Mario LugoEnglish • Ages 7-10 • 8.5 x 11” • 54 pagesHardback ($16.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-42-6 • November 2021Paperback ($14.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-43-3 • November 2021eBook ($13.99) ISBN: 978-1-938492-44-0 • November 2021Spanish-language edition ISBN: 978-1-938492-73-0 • Coming April 2022

