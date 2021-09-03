Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Rare Disease Advisory Council

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Melissa Jordan, Ann Dalton, David Altmaier, Kathy Hebda and Scott McClelland to the Rare Disease Advisory Council, designates Jordan as Chair and Hebda as Vice Chair.

Melissa Jordan

Jordan, of Tallahassee, is Division Director for Community Health Promotion at the Florida Department of Health. Previously, she was a Senior Environmental Epidemiologist, Chronic Disease Surveillance Administrator and Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System Coordinator at the Florida Department of Health. Jordan earned her bachelor’s degree in economics and international affairs and master’s degree in international affairs from Florida State University and a master of public health from the University of South Florida.

Ann Dalton

Dalton, of Tallahassee, is Bureau Chief of Medicaid Policy at Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration. Previously, she was an Administrator at the Agency for Health Care Administration and a Senior Management Analyst Supervisor at Florida’s Department of Elder Affairs. Dalton earned her bachelor’s degree in music from Northern Kentucky University and master’s degree in music from Florida State University.

David Altmaier

Altmaier, of Tallahassee, is the Commissioner of Insurance in the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. He joined the Office of Insurance Regulation in 2010 and has served as Deputy Commissioner, Director of the Bureau of Property and Casualty Financial Oversight, Chief Analyst and Financial Examiner. Altmaier earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Western Kentucky University.

Kathy Hebda

Hebda, of Tallahassee, is Florida College System Chancellor in the Florida Department of Education. Previously, she was Chief of Staff, Deputy K-12 Chancellor for Educator Quality and Chief of the Bureau of Educator Recruitment, Development and Retention at the Florida Department of Education. Hebda earned her bachelor’s degree in music education from Newberry College and master’s degree in music education from Florida State University.

Scott McClelland

McClelland, of Neptune Beach, is Vice President for Commercial Pharmacy and Healthcare Solutions for Florida Blue. He is a member of the Association of Managed Care Pharmacist, American Society of Hospital Pharmacist and the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy Dean’s Advisory Board. McClelland earned his bachelor’s degree in pharmacy and doctorate of pharmacy from the University of Georgia.

