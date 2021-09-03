Injectable Xpress Rx Announces “Xpress Your Beauty” Open House Event on September 9
Injectable Xpress Rx is proud to announce its “Xpress Your Beauty” NuTox Open House Event on September 9 from 12pm to 8pm at our Town Brookhaven location
Injectable Xpress RX is offering many new and exciting procedures and treatments administered by our amazing team of Master Injector Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants”ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Injectable Xpress Rx is proud to announce its “Xpress Your Beauty” NuTox Open House Event on September 9 from 12pm to 8pm at our Town Brookhaven location – 705 Town Blvd, Suite 540 Atlanta, GA. The Spa has recently added new and exciting services and treatments to its robust offerings including PDO thread lifts and RF Micro-needling. All services are provided by our world-class team of Master Injector Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants.
The management of Injectable Xpress Rx invites you to come to this free open house to tour the facility, experience our new offerings and technologies, meet our staff and enter into drawings for free and discounted procedures including the grand prize drawing of free Jeuveau treatments for a year.
The "Xpress Your Beauty" NuTox Aesthetic Event will include:
• Event-Exclusive Discounts -- Attendees can book discounted appointments for premium aesthetic treatments including Neuromodulators, Dermal
Fillers, Micro-needling, RF Micro-needling and PDO Thread Treatments
• Get Group Discounts on Jeuveau® -- The more friends you bring, the move you save! Attendees choosing to come as a group will enjoy greater
discounts on Jeuveau® treatments. Groups of four will get Jeuveau® for $7/unit, groups of five will get Jeuveau® for $6/unit, and groups of 6 will get
Jeuveau® for $5/unit
• Grand Prize Raffle Giveaway -- All attendees will be entered to win a year's worth of FREE Jeuveau® treatments at IXRX (a value of $1,500)
• FREE Skincare Goodie Bags -- Available to the first 25 attendees
• Live Demonstrations and Presentations -- See our talented IXRX Master Injector Specialists in action, showcasing some of our premium aesthetic
treatments and get information on the latest skincare products
• FREE Consultations with IXRX Personnel -- IXRX Master Injector Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants will be onsite to answer questions,
perform free treatment consultations, and provide info about our new IXRX "Look-in Good" Club
• Complimentary Food and Beverages
“Injectable Xpress RX is offering many new and exciting procedures and treatments administered by our amazing team of Master Injector Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants” said Amy Dunman, Board Certified Dermatology Physician Assistant. “We designed the event to be informative, fun and to provide unbeatable deals to our valued clients”
To RSVP for this event log onto our website at www.injectablexpressrx.com or call 678.394.4001.
About Injectable Xpress RX:
Injectable Xpress RX, Inc. is a leader in minimally invasive aesthetic services in the Atlanta, GA area. People of all ages can select and customize treatments that make them look and feel their best with the guidance of our experienced team of Master Injector Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants. The Injectable Xpress RX team compassionately adopts the patient’s goals as their own and works to develop individual treatment plans to meet those goals. Injectable Xpress offers a full line of neurotoxin and filler treatments as well as PDO thread treatments, micro-needling and RF micro-needling treatments.
Please visit our website at www.injectablexpressrx.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of procedures and monthly specials.
