Temporary Lane Closure in Place on Interstate 90 in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 over the Maple Street bridge, will be reduced to one lane on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The temporary lane closure is expected to last through Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The closure is necessary to perform shoulder repair work in the eastbound lanes of I-90.

Motorists should be prepared for minor delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment and drive cautiously through the work zone.

