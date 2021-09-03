Submit Release
Temporary Lane Closure in Place on Interstate 90 in Rapid City

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 Contact: Jesse Nelson, Project Engineer, 605-381-7153

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 over the Maple Street bridge, will be reduced to one lane on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The temporary lane closure is expected to last through Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The closure is necessary to perform shoulder repair work in the eastbound lanes of I-90.

Motorists should be prepared for minor delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment and drive cautiously through the work zone.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

