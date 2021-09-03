Submit Release
Vision IT CEO Victoria Washington Debuts Women's Leadership and Networking Platform "Women With Vision"

Victoria Washington opens "Women With Vision" to the public to promote women in leadership positions.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria A. Washington is the founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vision Information Technology Consultants (Vision IT) LLC. She has a proven executive management track record and over 18 years of success in the technology industry. Victoria has always been proud of being a woman in STEM, but she noticed early on that she was entering a world that was predominantly male. Even when she started her own company and ensured to put an emphasis on making an effort to give equal work opportunities to women, the disparity in numbers and unwillingness of some female employees to step in leadership positions was immediately noticed and became a concern.

2020 was the year that Vision IT started what was originally "Women In Vision". Victoria wanted the opportunity to talk one on one to provide mentorship and leadership coaching to the women in her company and close the gap. Since the first meeting in March, Vision IT's female employees have demonstrated enormous strides in leadership skills taking on new roles, and the group has only grown in numbers. As of this month, "Women With Vision" has been opened to the public to support even more professional women and provide an inclusive platform for networking and learning. "Women With Vision" have a Facebook group (@Women With Vision) LinkedIn and Instagram (@wearewomenwithvision) where you can learn more and join the movement yourself.

Women With Vision's next free virtual conference is Tuesday Sept 7th at 6pm central time! It is open to any professional women who would like to join and hear the success stories of some of the founding members talking about how they started their own businesses and their passion projects. You can find more information about Women With Vision and this event on any of their social media pages, where there will also be a link to the next meeting!

