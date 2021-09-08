Provider Ranking System™ (PRS) Launches Composite Ranking Score, Adds Enhanced Data Manipulation for AI
Percentage ranking calculated for every U.S. doctor. Results ranked by medical specialty, nationally and locally. Sort by list prices by procedure, repeat rate.CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provider Ranking System™ (PRS), is used to identify and evaluate high-performing medical providers to lower healthcare costs through improved health outcomes, by ranking providers for each of the services they provide, as reimbursed via HCPCS codes. The preponderance of high-quality medical evidence shows that experience, the number of times a service has been provided by a doctor, is the most significant predictor of outcome, the benefits of a successful result or the risks of an adverse effect.
Now an overall doctor ranking is available, in addition to a ranking by procedure. The Composite Ranking Score (CRS) is the weighted average percentile score for all procedure rankings for a provider, 0 to 100%. The CRS displays an overall percentage and a letter grade for each provider, e.g., “74%=B,” plus a Ranking of CRS by Medical Specialty, e.g., “#2972 of 5011 - US Ranking; #5 of 7 - Local Ranking (Zip3 area).” The score is calculated first for each procedure listed on the Provider Ranking by HCPCS table, where 100% means no providers ranked higher, 92% means 8% ranked higher, and 45% means 55% ranked higher. These scores are averaged for all the procedures performed by a medical provider, after weighting by approved dollars, to give weight to the procedures that are most significant for that provider. The CRS percentile is then ranked for all providers of the same specialty producing the Ranking of CRS by Medical Specialty. The CRS is displayed as a rounded percentile, but when ranking, the actual score is used, accurate to 4 digits. The separate Specialty Rankings, nationally and locally, are linked to from the Provider Detail page, or searchable by specialty. The original Provider Ranking by HCPCS procedure code is now called Procedure Ranking. Providers can be sorted by their list prices for each procedure, or sorted by their repeat rate for surgeries.
Using DataTables™ software, all of the ranking tables are dynamic databases, with 3 new functions: (1) Every column is sortable, so you can see which doctor has the highest or lowest list price compared to approved amount, or the lowest repeat rate for surgeries, or for each provider, which procedure has the highest growth rate, or the highest billed to approved ratio; (2) The entire table can be filtered by anything: city name, a doctor's last name, a state code; this will reduce the size of a large table, such as national rankings; a provider’s list of procedures can be filtered by any word; (3) With “Show X entries,” you can control how much of a table you see. Eventually, the data tables can be downloaded as pdf files or csv files (to be imported into a spreadsheet program like Excel, or a database for AI).
About Denniston Data Inc.
The mission of Denniston Data is to bring transparency into provider profiling, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of patient care in the U.S. Healthcare system. The principals of Denniston Data have together founded and built multiple enterprises in the healthcare field based on medical database and claims-analytics. Provider Ranking System™ serves the needs of healthcare payers, medical specialty referral sources, provider networks, and hospitals, as well as marketers at pharmaceutical and medical device companies, and anyone researching medical doctors. For more information, please visit https://www.dennistondata.com
