WATCHOUT’s ANNOUNCES A BREAKTHROUGH SMARTCOVER THAT ATTACKS THE 25K GERMS ON YOUR PHONE

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its global information campaign, WATCHOUT (www.watchout.group) is pleased to announce the world’s first phone and tablet cover that automatically sanitizes your screen. Aware of the dangers that phone screens pose, WATCHOUT is urging the public to be proactive by using their phone cases to attack the problem of 25,000 germs.

If a recent study from the scientists at the University of Arizona is anything to go by, the average person’s smartphone could be housing close to 25,000 germs. According to the research, phones are ten times dirtier than most toilet seats. Unlike toilet seats, which tend to get cleaned regularly, disinfecting one’s mobile phone is often not at the top of the priority list. As a result of coming into contact with multiple surfaces, hands, and being left out of the everyday cleaning routine, cellphones are a breeding ground for thousands of sickness-causing germs to flourish.

Cleaning one’s phone with conventional disinfectant is tedious and the jury is still out about whether alcohol-based cleaners are in fact able to destroy 99.99 percent of germs. The most effective way to kill bacteria and viruses, according to the National Academies, is UVC, which has been shown to quickly inactivate the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. With the current health crisis that we’re facing, not using effective methods of cleaning your phone’s screen can put you at risk of picking up illnesses such as the flu, the common cold, or even coronavirus.

SmartCover by WATCHOUT Group is the ultimate phone case with a powerful LED UV-C light that keeps screens clean and safe. Every time the cover is closed, it automatically lights up and sanitizes the entire phone screen. The light can also be manually activated to shine on and sanitize any other surface. In addition, the SmartCover also contains a 4000maH battery, which keeps the phone charged all day.

To stop the spread of the coronavirus and to stay safe from sickness-inducing germs, WATCHOUT Group urges the public to be proactive and attack the problem by taking the necessary precautions to keep their phones germ-free.

Passionate about curbing the spread of coronavirus, CEO Allan Klepfisz explains, “We make innovative, solutions-driven products that we’d love to see the public use. But, ultimately, it’s more important for individuals to get vaccinated. You can either cover up or attack the problem of 25,000 germs. Get vaccinated, cover-up, and attack the deadly germ crisis at hand.”

About WATCHOUT

WATCHOUT produces innovative, patent-pending products to protect us in these challenging times.

Our WATCHOUT KIDS BANDs make it easier and much more fun for kids to sanitize their hands whenever and wherever they need to. Children cannot receive vaccinations to date and for them masks and clean hands are the best protection.

For adults, our WATCHOUT BANDS offer the ultimate convenience for people on the go.

Our WATCHOUT SMARTCOVER is the worlds’ first phone and tablet cover that automatically sanitizes your screen with powerful UVC LEDs when you close it. It can also be used to sanitize other objects, is powered by a battery that can recharge your phone, and on the outside is impregnated with an antimicrobial that will kill viruses and bacteria.

And our WATCHOUT WAND is the worlds’ first combined UVC light and fine mist atomizer to clean any type of surface including many that can’t easily be wiped.

WATCHOUT is dedicated to creating unique, cutting-edge products for the challenges of a new world.