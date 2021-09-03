7th Annual Triangle Oktoberfest Announced for Oct. 10/1 - 10/2
Largest Oktoberfest in Central North Carolina is BackCARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Apex Sunrise and Cary MacGregor Rotary Clubs – organizers of the annual event in collaboration with the Town of Cary – have announced that the 7th Annual Triangle Oktoberfest is back and will take place Friday, October 1st from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM and Saturday, October 2nd from Noon to 8:30 PM. Tickets for this family-friendly festival are on sale now through the Booth Amphitheatre Box Office at www.boothamphitheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 1-800-514-3849 on Monday through Friday from Noon to 6:00 PM.
New this year, fresh off headlining the largest Oktoberfest in the world outside Munich, is the Black Forest Band from Kitchener, Ontario. Other returning favorites include the ever-popular Wiener Dog Races, Masskrugstemmen (stein hoist competition), Hammerschlagen (hammer striking), Kinder Platz (kid play area), and the Miss Oktoberfest Contest. New activities this year include Gutten Spritzer and the return of the Futbol Zone.
The event will feature traditional beer, food, and fare. Beer lovers can enjoy a host of authentic German beers from Munich (Spatan, Hofbrau, Paulaner, Bitburger, Konig Ludwig, and Ayinger) along with seasonal Oktoberfest and craft beers from local breweries. Edible offerings include traditional Bavarian food from Capital Club 16, Annelore’s German Bakery, and of course Brats from the Butcher’s Market! Souvenir mugs, Alpine hats, and more will be on sale.
Advance admission tickets are $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday all day, and $15 for Saturday after 4:00 PM. Kids 16 and under are free. Discounts of $5 are available for seniors (60+) and active or retired military with I.D. Beer samplers are available for $30. All proceeds benefit the Triangle Oktoberfest Rotary Foundation, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit which has raised more than $350,000 to date from the event and have used proceed to make contributions to Alzheimer’s research, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of NC, the U.S. Veterans Corps, and over 20 other local charities, international service projects, and youth scholarships and exchange programs.
“We are excited to host the event again this year and have planning underway to safely run this outdoor charity event in accordance with applicable local and state protocols,” said Craig Duerr, Triangle Oktoberfest Bürgermeister. “Recently we were able to safely host our Peak City Pig Fest event in Downtown Apex and are confident that we will have the same success in October to help support our disaster relief efforts while at the same time celebrating German culture.”
For more details and information about the event, go to www.triangleoktoberfest.org and to speak with the event coordinator, contact Craig Duer by phone at 919–601–6962 or email at burgermeister@triangleoktoberfest.org.
