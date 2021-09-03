RESOURCES: Emergency Preparedness for Extracurricular Activities and Planning for Natural Hazards at School

The following resources are provided by U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Supportive Schools Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center.

Planning for Natural Hazards that May Impact Students, Staff, and Visitors

The REMS TA Center offers a variety of Federal agency partner resources related to planning for natural hazards that may affect school districts, schools, institutions of higher education (IHEs), community partners, and parents | More Emergency Preparedness for K-12 Extracurricular Activities The primary feature of emergency incidents is that when and where they happen is not predictable. An emergency can occur during any time of the school day and in any school or campus setting. Emergency management teams within schools, school districts, and institutions of higher education (IHE) have to account for a variety of settings and times when creating emergency operations plans (EOPs) to support their prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery efforts. It is recommended that incident response and emergency planning teams within schools and IHEs and their community partners take steps to ensure that they consider the various settings and times unique to their school and campus communities when conducting scenario-based planning, drills, and tabletop exercises designed to help test EOPs and to enhance overall emergency management planning. | More See More News & Updates from the REMS TA Center