Person of Interest Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 7:33 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim attempted to stop the suspect and sustained minor injuries.

A person of interest was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.