Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1200 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 7:56 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to an area hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Further investigation revealed the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

The decedent has been identified as 23 year-old Deonte Minor, of King George, VA.

On Friday, September 3, 2021 pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 38 year-old Jarvis Jackson, of Capitol Heights, MD. He has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.