Arrest Made in a Burglary Two and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1400 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 2, 2021, in the 1400 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:05 pm, the suspect entered a building that was under construction at the listed location, and attempted to take property. Construction workers confronted the suspect and the suspect brandished a knife. The suspect assaulted one of the construction workers then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, September 2, 2021, 39 year-old Antwane Harrington, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).