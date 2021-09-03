Sheréa VéJauan has just become a globally-certified John Maxwell DISC Behavioral Analyst
She joins a network of thousands of PeopleKeys® Certified Behavioral Consultants worldwide
“I want clients to understand why they show up in the world the way they do, and learn how to show up differently in scenarios where that may be necessary,” ”RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Goal Setters Club is announcing that its co-founder Sheréa VéJauan has just become a globally-certified John Maxwell DISC Behavioral Analyst, and is now equipped with world-class training to guide clients to improve connections with people, bring their best foot forward, tap into their strengths in seven key areas of influence, and grow into their potential.
VéJauan joins a network of thousands of PeopleKeys® Certified Behavioral Consultants worldwide, who specialize in the law of awareness: you must know yourself to grow yourself. “Before becoming certified, I would direct clients to online resources to complete DISC assessments,” she says, “but going forward I’ll be holding one-on-one consultations with clients, as we work to help them navigate the personal and professional spaces they’re in daily.”
“I want clients to understand why they show up in the world the way they do, and learn how to show up differently in scenarios where that may be necessary,” she says.
The Maxwell DISC Personality Indicator is a turnkey method to deliver individual and group coaching, courses, and workshops. “Your individual personality affects every aspect of your life,” VéJauan says, “That’s why one of the best things you can do to grow yourself is to understand your personality and what naturally drives you.”
The ultimate benefit of The Maxwell DISC Personality Indicator is to equip people to get along with anyone, even those who don’t consider themselves to be a “people person.” The program guides people to higher levels of success by emphasizing the importance of valuing their own strengths, as well as the strengths of others.
Clients and prospective clients can learn more about the new service offering at https://shereavejauan.com/pages/disc. The assessment is available for purchase and completion at https://shereavejauan.com/products/disc-profile-assessment.
