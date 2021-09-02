FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 02, 2021

FEMA Approves Governor Parson’s Disaster Declaration Request for Severe Storms, Flooding 21 Missouri Counties to Receive Federal Assistance for Damaged Roads, Bridges, and Other Infrastructure

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved Missouri’s request for a major disaster declaration. A total of 21 counties will receive federal assistance in response to severe storms and flooding beginning in late June and continuing through July 1. The Governor’s August 13 request included $10 million in qualifying disaster-related expenses that had already been identified. Continue reading the news release from the Governor's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov