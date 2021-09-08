CampusGuard Announces Payment Advisory Services Tailored Specifically for Campus-Based Organizations

CampusGuard's Payment Advisory Services assists in defining, deploying, and managing how payments are accepted, disbursed, administered, and reconciled.

CHICAGO, ILINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CampusGuard, a full service cybersecurity and compliance services firm focused on the specific needs of higher education, healthcare, and state and local government has announced their new Payment Advisory Services (PAS) offering. With 85% of their client base in higher education, CampusGuard has begun offering this new service initially to colleges and universities, including a number of institutions that have already benefited from their expertise, and plans to expand this service to their additional markets in the near future.

With tight budgets, it is critical to make and receive payments in the most cost effective and secure manner. CampusGuard has identified an increased demand for industry experts who understand the complex environments and unique payment needs of campus-based organizations. PAS offers a holistic approach to assist these organizations in defining, deploying, and managing how payments are accepted, disbursed, administered, and reconciled.

“Our goal is to help organizations save money, increase revenue, improve standardization and efficiency, and ensure that every payment process is modern, safe, secure, and compliant”, stated Ruth Harpool, Payments Advisor with CampusGuard.

CampusGuard advises on all payment types or single tenders at the department, campus, or system level. This unique service includes the ability to review and provide actionable guidance on new payment technologies and solutions, develop requirements and write RFP’s or manage the entire RFP process, oversee the transition of banking services, review account analysis statements to identify cost savings, standardize payment acceptance and remittance, improve reconciliation and more.

“We are honored to already have the trust of many campus-based organizations for our cybersecurity and compliance services”, said Andrew Grant, Director, National Business Development for CampusGuard. “The fact that many of our customers have already turned to us for Payment Advisory Services is a testament to our trusted relationships and industry expertise.”

CampusGuard also provides a full array of Cybersecurity and Compliance services including assessments, offensive security services, remediation services, on-going support, online training and the CampusGuard Central(R) portal developed specifically for campus-based organizations.

Full details of the services available can be found by visiting www.CampusGuard.com.

About CampusGuard

Founded in 2009, CampusGuard provides cybersecurity and compliance services for campus-based organizations including higher education, healthcare, state and local government and agencies and the software and service providers that serve these industries. For over twelve (12) years, the success in serving their customers is directly correlated to the experience, education, and commitment of their certified professionals and their in-depth understanding of the unique needs of the specific markets they serve. For more information visit www.CampusGuard.com.