CampusGuard Provides Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Services

CampusGuard has been approved as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB).

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CampusGuard, a full service Cybersecurity and Compliance services firm focused on the specific needs of higher education, healthcare, and government agencies, announced today that it has been approved as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB).

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is utilized by the US Department of Defense (DoD) and builds upon the existing Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) regulations. The CMMC combines various cybersecurity standards and best practices in an effort to ensure all contractors are successfully protecting sensitive information and are capable of adapting to new and evolving cyber threats.

Failing to be certified to the appropriate CMMC maturity level will disqualify an organization from being awarded defense contracts that include the CMMC requirement and could put DoD grant funding at risk for research institutions. As a CMMC RPO, CampusGuard is focused on assisting organizations seeking certification (OSCs) prepare for CMMC assessments at all maturity levels (ML1 – ML5).

“CampusGuard is in a unique position to assist higher education organizations that require CMMC certification”, explained Edward Ko, Director, Information Security for CampusGuard. “We have extensive history in interpreting the application of regulatory standards to higher education environments, performing information security assessments within those environments, and providing gap reports that contain actionable remediation items.”

Full details of the services available can be found by visiting https://www.campusguard.com/cmmc or contacting us at info@campusguard.com.

About CampusGuard

Founded in 2009, CampusGuard provides cybersecurity and compliance services for campus-based organizations including higher education, healthcare, state and local government and agencies. For over twelve (12) years, the success in serving their customers is a direct correlation to the experience, education, and commitment of their certified professionals and their in-depth understanding of the unique needs of the specific markets they serve. For more information visit www.CampusGuard.com.

