Midwestern Higher Education Compact (MHEC) Approves CampusGuard as Cybersecurity and Compliance Vendor

CampusGuard, a full-service cybersecurity and compliance services firm, has been awarded a competitively procured contract with MHEC.

All MHEC participants can now be assured of easily and quickly receiving the exceptional cybersecurity and compliance services offered by CampusGuard.” — Harvey Gannon, CEO of CampusGuard

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO, IL – CampusGuard, a full-service cybersecurity and compliance services firm focused on the specific needs of education, state and local government, and healthcare, has been awarded a competitively procured contract with the Midwestern Higher Education Compact (MHEC) for IT Security Services. The contract (No.: MHEC-06042021-CG) enables eligible MHEC member organizations to easily acquire any of CampusGuard’s service offerings without the need to conduct a lengthy Request for Proposal process. Sister compacts to MHEC are also eligible, including the New England Board of Higher Education, (NEBHE), Southern Regional Education Board (SREB), and the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE).

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to reach so many organizations through this master services agreement” said Harvey Gannon, CEO of CampusGuard. “With our focus on providing advanced cybersecurity and compliance services to these unique markets and the nature of the competitive bid process conducted by MHEC, all participants can now be assured of easily and quickly receiving the exceptional services offered by CampusGuard.”

CampusGuard provides a full array of cybersecurity and compliance services including assessments, offensive security services, on-going support, online training and remediation services developed specifically for organizations covered by the MHEC contract.

Full details of the services available can be found by visiting www.CampusGuard.com.

About CampusGuard

Founded in 2009, CampusGuard provides cybersecurity and compliance services for campus-based organizations including higher education, healthcare, and state and local government agencies. For twelve (12) years, the success in serving their customers is a direct correlation to the experience, education, and commitment of their certified professionals and their in-depth understanding of the unique needs of the specific markets they serve. For more information visit https://www.CampusGuard.com.

About Midwestern Higher Education Compact (MHEC)

As an interstate compact, MHEC brings together Midwestern states to develop and support best practices, collaborative efforts, and cost-sharing opportunities. Through these efforts it works to ensure strong, equitable postsecondary educational opportunities and outcomes for all.

Member states of MHEC are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. https://www.mhec.org/

Key Info:

Contract: #MHEC-06042021-CG

Term: 06/04/2021 – 06/30/2024

CampusGuard Contact:

Andrew Grant

Phone: 419-873-7016

Email: agrant@campusguard.com

MHEC Contact:

Deb Kidwell

Phone: 573-864-2024

Email: dkidwell@mhec.org

