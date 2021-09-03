Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Valerie Seaman

Maine DOE team member Valerie Seaman is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Valerie in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am an Office Associate II with the Office of Higher Education and Educator Support Services team. I handle postsecondary closed school transcript requests and initial and renewal licensure applications for proprietary schools.

What do you like best about your job?

The people I work with in my group. They are awesome! They make me want to do the very best at my job.

How or why did you decide on this career?

After almost seven years working at the BMV registering vehicles, issuing driving licenses, etc., I was ready for something new and different. The DOE seemed like the perfect fit since I still have the public interaction piece which I really do enjoy.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Anything that involves the outdoors!