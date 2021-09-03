Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,234 in the last 365 days.

Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Valerie Seaman

Maine DOE team member Valerie Seaman is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Valerie in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am an Office Associate II with the Office of Higher Education and Educator Support Services team.  I handle postsecondary closed school transcript requests and initial and renewal licensure applications for proprietary schools.

What do you like best about your job?

The people I work with in my group.  They are awesome!  They make me want to do the very best at my job.

How or why did you decide on this career?

After almost seven years working at the BMV registering vehicles, issuing driving licenses, etc., I was ready for something new and different.  The DOE seemed like the perfect fit since I still have the public interaction piece which I really do enjoy.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Anything that involves the outdoors!

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Valerie Seaman

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.