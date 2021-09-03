The Business Toolkit Launches Its Redesigned Website

One of the nation’s best in marketing, branding design has unveiled a new look.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with The Business Toolkit announced today that it has redesigned its website.

“We launched a new customer experience on June 15, 2021, which makes it seamlessly easy to place your order,” said Stefan Jugmohan, CEO of The Business Toolkit, a BBB-accredited company that specializes in transforming startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Jugmohan explained that once a client’s order is placed on its website, they’re called within 12 hours for a consultation, followed by a guaranteed turnover within 72 hours.

But that’s not all. The Business Toolkit, which has delivered branding concepts and designs to more than 3,200 businesses in its first year in business, is also now offering four distinct logo design packages - Basic, Premium, Executive, and Complex.

Jugmohan revealed that the Basic Package empowers customers with a simple design that includes 90 percent text and 10 percent graphic art. The Premium Package allows customers to penetrate their industry with a strong brand and identity that sets them up for success.

The Executive Package, Jugmohan noted, is hand-crafted and designed to put customers in the best position to dominate and become the mogul within their industry. The Complex Package empowers customers with a highly professional character/mascot logo that's perfect for representing a unique brand.

In addition to launching its redesigned website and offering four logo design packages, the company also recently launched its design services in Canada and the United Kingdom (UK). Services include logo design, logo animation (motion graphics), product packaging (labels, book covers, front and back product packaging with bar codes, and more), marketing materials, social media marketing, and web development.

“We believe that anything short of perfection is unacceptable and we help our clients realize their vision with the highest level of direct communication, satisfaction and trustworthiness,” Jugmohan said.

For more information, please visit thebusinesstoolkit.com/logo-design and thebusinesstoolkit.com/web-development.

About The Business Toolkit

The Business Toolkit is a U.S. based firm geared towards equipping businesses with an extensive array of state-of-the-art branding concepts/designs to dominate their respective industries and markets.

