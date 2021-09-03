Submit Release
News Search

There were 450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,269 in the last 365 days.

Florida PSC Recognizes September’s National Preparedness Month

TALLAHASSEE —

The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) is highlighting National Preparedness Month (NPM) observed each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies. “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love,” is the NPM 2021 theme.

 

“Three months of Hurricane Season remain. September is considered the peak, with the final months usually being the most active. So, September is the perfect time for National Preparedness Month,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark.  “Preparation is still the key. I encourage Floridians to ‘Prepare to Protect’ by reviewing disaster plans and continuing to be prepared for any storm emergency.”

 

To assist with ongoing hurricane season preparation, planning tools are available on the PSC’s website. The PSC’s “Hurricane House,” in English and Spanish, includes 19 preparation tips for your home and family, from planning an evacuation route to dealing with downed power lines.  You can also find a consumer tip on making a hurricane kit, as well as a consumer tip on storm preparation.

 

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation declaring September as Florida Preparedness Month in conjunction with NPM. National Preparedness Month is a public service campaign to educate families and communities on the importance of disaster mitigation, preparedness and response.  Find more information on NPM here.

 

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

 

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

You just read:

Florida PSC Recognizes September’s National Preparedness Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.