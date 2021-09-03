Florida PSC Recognizes September’s National Preparedness Month

The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) is highlighting National Preparedness Month (NPM) observed each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies. “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love,” is the NPM 2021 theme.

“Three months of Hurricane Season remain. September is considered the peak, with the final months usually being the most active. So, September is the perfect time for National Preparedness Month,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “Preparation is still the key. I encourage Floridians to ‘Prepare to Protect’ by reviewing disaster plans and continuing to be prepared for any storm emergency.”

To assist with ongoing hurricane season preparation, planning tools are available on the PSC’s website. The PSC’s “Hurricane House,” in English and Spanish, includes 19 preparation tips for your home and family, from planning an evacuation route to dealing with downed power lines. You can also find a consumer tip on making a hurricane kit, as well as a consumer tip on storm preparation.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation declaring September as Florida Preparedness Month in conjunction with NPM. National Preparedness Month is a public service campaign to educate families and communities on the importance of disaster mitigation, preparedness and response. Find more information on NPM here.

