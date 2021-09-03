As Portugal Confirms It Will Remain Open to US Travelers, TAP Air Portugal Announces 10% Discount for Labor Day Weekend
“Book With Confidence” Program Offers a Free Change for Bookings Made Through 2021NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portugal this week affirmed that the country will remain open to visitors from the United States. Marking the occasion, TAP Air Portugal is offering a ten percent discount on airfare to the destination, and beyond to 47 European and 18 African and Middle Eastern destinations, on sale through September 6, for travel during the month of October.
TAP is once again operating from all 9 North American gateways, including Boston, Cancun, Chicago, Miami, Montreal, New York (Newark), San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC (Dulles).
If purchased this weekend, roundtrip economy fares to Lisbon are as low as $422 roundtrip from Newark Liberty International Airport, or $392 roundtrip from Washington Dulles International. Roundtrip Business Class fares to Lisbon start from just $2100, from Boston Logan International.
TAP’s “Book With Confidence” program allows travelers to make a free change to their travel for all bookings except Discount fares that are purchased by December 31, 2021. Changes must be made prior to three days before first flight travel date.
All US travelers entering or transiting in Portugal must present a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test result, performed within 72 hours of boarding, or a rapid Antigen test performed within 48 hours or boarding will be denied. For more information, visit:
https://www.flytap.com/en-us/alerts-and-informations
Last year, TAP airline developed and implemented the TAP Clean & Safe program, a demanding standard of hygiene, health and sanitary safety in line with the guidelines of EASA, IATA, DGS and UCS. For more information on these procedures and recommendations, please visit: https://www.flytap.com/pt-pt/recomendacoes-covid-19.
About TAP Air Portugal:
TAP is Portugal’s leading airline, in operation since 1945 and member of Star Alliance since 2005. TAP hub in Lisbon is a key European gateway at the crossroads of Africa, North, Central and South America, where TAP stands out as the international leading carrier in operation to Brazil. The company’s network comprises 90 destinations in 36 countries worldwide.
