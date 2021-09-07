Submit Release
News Search

There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,904 in the last 365 days.

Detroit Businesses Can Now Advertise to Nearby Cellphones at Popular Local Places

Metro-Detroit Location Advertising Network

Reach thousands of Cellphones!

Metro-Detroit Location Advertising Network

Increase Sales & Awareness

Metro-Detroit Location Advertising Network

Advertise Day & Night

Send ads & promotions to thousands of consenting cellphones at your business/event - or at others

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , U.S., September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit has created the nation's 1st-ever Cellphone Advertising Network, where local small businesses can send ads & promotions to cellphones in other popular places.

Called "The L-Network" & started in Metro-Detroit, local small businesses can send advertisements to cellphones at restaurants, bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, grocery stores, salons, apartment buildings & more.

Ads can also be sent to cellphones at popular Metro-Detroit events like Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak or the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Downtown Detroit.

These areas are called "Beacon Zones" - areas where Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit can send ads directly to nearby cellphones.

Businesses can promote their products & services at select businesses & to select audiences in these Beacon Zones.

In 3 steps, local small businesses can have their ads & promotions building awareness & increasing sales in multiple locations.

The 1st step is WHERE - where will the ad show?... Detroit, Royal Oak or Ann Arbor?

The 2nd step is WHO - who will see the ad?...
People at restaurants, salons or popular retail areas?

The 3rd step is WHEN - when will the ad show?...
From 11am to Noon, 3-4pm or 8-9pm?

That's all that's needed to join "The L-Network" & start sending your ads & promotions to thousands of consenting local cellphones.

There is NO SPAM involved - every cellphone your ad goes to has already consented to receiving ads.

Currently "The L-Network" has Beacon Zones in nearly two dozen locations in Metro-Detroit:
In Greektown, Midtown, Downtown Detroit, Eastern Market, Downtown Royal Oak, Downtown Ferndale, Southfield, Downtown Ann Arbor & more.

Easy Mobile Advertising is expanding "The L-Network" in 2022 & 2023 to Lansing & Grand Rapids, MI, Columbus, OH, Denver, CO, Sacramento, CA & Phoenix, AZ.

Easy Mobile Advertising is offering Metro-Detroit small businesses a free 14-day trial period thru mid-October 2021 to try things out.

###

Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit
"Print Less - Cell More"

JB Wheeler
Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit
+1 888-348-3778
jb@easy-mobile-advertising.com

You just read:

Detroit Businesses Can Now Advertise to Nearby Cellphones at Popular Local Places

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.