Detroit Businesses Can Now Advertise to Nearby Cellphones at Popular Local Places
Send ads & promotions to thousands of consenting cellphones at your business/event - or at othersDETROIT , MICHIGAN , U.S., September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit has created the nation's 1st-ever Cellphone Advertising Network, where local small businesses can send ads & promotions to cellphones in other popular places.
Called "The L-Network" & started in Metro-Detroit, local small businesses can send advertisements to cellphones at restaurants, bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, grocery stores, salons, apartment buildings & more.
Ads can also be sent to cellphones at popular Metro-Detroit events like Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak or the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Downtown Detroit.
These areas are called "Beacon Zones" - areas where Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit can send ads directly to nearby cellphones.
Businesses can promote their products & services at select businesses & to select audiences in these Beacon Zones.
In 3 steps, local small businesses can have their ads & promotions building awareness & increasing sales in multiple locations.
The 1st step is WHERE - where will the ad show?... Detroit, Royal Oak or Ann Arbor?
The 2nd step is WHO - who will see the ad?...
People at restaurants, salons or popular retail areas?
The 3rd step is WHEN - when will the ad show?...
From 11am to Noon, 3-4pm or 8-9pm?
That's all that's needed to join "The L-Network" & start sending your ads & promotions to thousands of consenting local cellphones.
There is NO SPAM involved - every cellphone your ad goes to has already consented to receiving ads.
Currently "The L-Network" has Beacon Zones in nearly two dozen locations in Metro-Detroit:
In Greektown, Midtown, Downtown Detroit, Eastern Market, Downtown Royal Oak, Downtown Ferndale, Southfield, Downtown Ann Arbor & more.
Easy Mobile Advertising is expanding "The L-Network" in 2022 & 2023 to Lansing & Grand Rapids, MI, Columbus, OH, Denver, CO, Sacramento, CA & Phoenix, AZ.
Easy Mobile Advertising is offering Metro-Detroit small businesses a free 14-day trial period thru mid-October 2021 to try things out.
###
Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit
"Print Less - Cell More"
JB Wheeler
Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit
+1 888-348-3778
jb@easy-mobile-advertising.com