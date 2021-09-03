TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge 5K

On Monday, September 6, 2021, the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge 5K will take place in Washington, DC. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Monday, September 6, 2021, from approximately 6:00 am to 11:00 am:

Potomac Avenue, SW from R Street to South Capitol Street, SW

First Street, SW from Potomac Avenue to T Street, SW

Half Street, SW from Potomac Avenue to S Street, SW

S Street, SW from First Street to Half Street, SW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Monday, September 6, 2021, from approximately 6:30 am to 11:00 am:

First Street from Potomac Avenue to T Street, SW

Half Street from Potomac Avenue to V Street, SW (local traffic only between V and S Street, SW)

V Street from First Street to Half Street, SW (local traffic only)

S Street from First Street to Half Street, SW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Monday, September 6, 2021 ,from approximately 8:00 am to 11:00 am:

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to R Street, SW

Southbound on South Capitol Street from M Street, SW to Potomac Avenue, SW (local traffic only)

Southbound on South Capitol Street from Potomac Avenue, SW to Malcolm X Avenue, SE

Northbound on South Capitol Street from Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Firth Sterling Avenue, SE

Firth Sterling Avenue from St Elizabeths Road, SE to Suitland Parkway (local traffic only)

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

For more information about the Fredrick Douglass Memorial Bridge Celebration, visit mayor.dc.gov.