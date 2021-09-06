International Lean Six Sigma Conference returns to Cambridge for 2021 physical event
Lean Six Sigma professionals re-connect for 2021 Conference
We need to get back to face-to-face professional relationship building, learning and networking. Cambridge 2021 is a wonderful opportunity for the ILSSI community to come together again”CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM , September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Lean Six Sigma Institute community is gathering October 6th-8th 2021 at the Granta Conference Centre, Cambridge UK. After a pause of 10 months due to Covid-19, the international community of Lean Six Sigma professionals is coming together for a physical event with live speakers and networking.
— John Dennis, ILSSI Chairman
During the Covid19 pandemic many have turned towards digital events, however in many ways it is impossible to replicate the experience of physical conferences. The community is happy to be able to reunite and welcome new members.
Networking is a big part of conferencing, the ability to reach out to the speakers and the community is what makes the real conference experience. John Dennis, Chairman of ILSSI, said “We need to get back to face-to-face professional relationship building, learning and networking. Cambridge 2021 is a wonderful opportunity for the International Lean Six Sigma community to come together again”
There are still some challenges, due to travel restrictions and because it is a matter of public health, but it is a first step to start gatherings in a smaller and more local format to start recovering the interpersonal relationships. Some members of the ILSSI community will unfortunately still not be able to join this year due to local travel restrictions, but the ILSSI hopes that in the coming years it will be possible to receive again the entire community that is spread over the world, especially their partners in the Americas, Asia and Africa.
Since its inception the institute has hosted annual conferences where the international community of Lean Six Sigma professionals gather together to network and talk about their professional experience and studies. The community has been expanding rapidly and is excited to re-unite in Cambridge in 2021.
The ILSSI Cambridge 2021 presents a World-class speaker panel. Industry experts such as Professor Bob Emiliani (author and thought-leader on KAIZEN), Patrick Adams (author of Avoiding The Continuous Appearance Trap), Fatemeh Amiri (CEO ComeMit, People Analytics/Employee Engagement strategist) and Graham Lee (Leadership Coach, Psychotherapist, Author).
The full conference schedule can be seen here: https://ilssi.org/events-2021/
The International Lean Six Sigma Institute ( ILSSI ), based in Cambridge, England, was founded as a partnership for greater understanding and standardization between Lean Six Sigma professionals in the UK, EU, USA, Asia and the Middle-East with a focus on providing International collaboration, common understanding and standards for both Lean and Six Sigma principles, tools and techniques.
ILSSI runs an annual conference as well as offering training, certification, coaching and consulting services, directly and through its partner network. Their next conference is October 6th to 8th 2021 in Cambridge, England. For more information see ILSSI.org
The event will be following all Covid19 regulations to ensure a safe and responsible event.
Anyone interested in attending the International Lean Six Sigma Conference in Cambridge can find more information at ilssi.org/events-2021 or contact Juliane Haan at conference@ilssi.org .
Juliane Haan
International Lean Six Sigma Institute
+44 191 375 5745
email us here