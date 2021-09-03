Submit Release
News Search

There were 459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,294 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / DUI #1/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ INCIDENT

 

CASE#: 21A503040                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks                                

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09-03-21 at approximately 0421 hours

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Alcohol/Crash

STREET: Intersection of City Farm Road and VT Route 105

TOWN: Newport Town

WEATHER: cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Soleil Bouffard

AGE: 21    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: TK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to the driver's side

INJURIES: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09-03-21 at approximately 0421 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call reporting a single motor vehicle crash at the intersection of City Farm Road and VT Route 105 in the Town of Newport VT.  VSP troopers arrived on scene to find Soleil Bouffard still seated in the driver's seat, sleeping.  Through investigation, Bouffard had admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash.  Bouffard was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI Alcohol #1.  Bouffard was transported to the Derby Barracks as part of the booking process.  Bouffard's truck was towed from the scene by Ray's Auto, at her request.  Bouffard was released to a sober adult and issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court - Criminal Division, Orleans County to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

 

 

MUG SHOT: Image attached

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Orleans County

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/21/2021 @ 1000 hours         

You just read:

Derby Barracks / DUI #1/ Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.