Derby Barracks / DUI #1/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ INCIDENT
CASE#: 21A503040
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09-03-21 at approximately 0421 hours
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Alcohol/Crash
STREET: Intersection of City Farm Road and VT Route 105
TOWN: Newport Town
WEATHER: cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Soleil Bouffard
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: TK
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to the driver's side
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09-03-21 at approximately 0421 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call reporting a single motor vehicle crash at the intersection of City Farm Road and VT Route 105 in the Town of Newport VT. VSP troopers arrived on scene to find Soleil Bouffard still seated in the driver's seat, sleeping. Through investigation, Bouffard had admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash. Bouffard was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI Alcohol #1. Bouffard was transported to the Derby Barracks as part of the booking process. Bouffard's truck was towed from the scene by Ray's Auto, at her request. Bouffard was released to a sober adult and issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court - Criminal Division, Orleans County to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
MUG SHOT: Image attached
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Orleans County
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2021 @ 1000 hours