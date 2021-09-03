Derby Barracks / DUI #1/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ INCIDENT

CASE#: 21A503040

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09-03-21 at approximately 0421 hours

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Alcohol/Crash

STREET: Intersection of City Farm Road and VT Route 105

TOWN: Newport Town

WEATHER: cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Soleil Bouffard

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: TK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to the driver's side

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09-03-21 at approximately 0421 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call reporting a single motor vehicle crash at the intersection of City Farm Road and VT Route 105 in the Town of Newport VT. VSP troopers arrived on scene to find Soleil Bouffard still seated in the driver's seat, sleeping. Through investigation, Bouffard had admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash. Bouffard was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI Alcohol #1. Bouffard was transported to the Derby Barracks as part of the booking process. Bouffard's truck was towed from the scene by Ray's Auto, at her request. Bouffard was released to a sober adult and issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court - Criminal Division, Orleans County to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

MUG SHOT: Image attached

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Orleans County

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2021 @ 1000 hours