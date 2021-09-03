Submit Release
News Search

There were 452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,309 in the last 365 days.

Immersing Listeners in Riveting and Authentic Trap Music: MrLivingReality is Creating Mind-Bending and Dynamic Fusions

MrLivingReality

MrLivingReality

Mastering both Trap and Hip Hop, MrLivingReality’s new track is sure to be one for the ears, stunning listeners with his lyrical and musical prowess.

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dropping his new single, MrLivingReality is ready to make his presence felt in the world of Hip Hop. Using his experience in both the drill/trap scene, as well as the hip hop scene MrLivingReality’s new track is one that combines both genres in an endeavor to create a fusion that appeals to listeners of both. In his final goal to create timeless music, MrLivingReality has set about to create a mix that will live in the minds of listeners forever.

With his efforts to build a lasting brand, MrLivingReality’s new track puts on display his multitude of talent, as well as his mastery of the production and creation of music as he puts on a show that is sure to amaze all of his listeners for the times to come, making them put the track on repeat for ages as they take in the lyricism, and the production of this genius.

Stream MrLivingReality’s songs on Spotify, Soundcloud, and YouTube, and follow the artist on his socials on Instagram, and Twitter to remain up to date with each new release. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, feel free to reach out via email.

####

About
Hailing from Champaign, Illinois, MrLivingReality is an up-and-coming artist who has a strong background in drill/trap and Hip-Hop music. Setting off on these fields, the eclectic artist aims to combine the two genres synthetically and seamlessly. With each new release, MrLivingReality hopes to create a bend in between musical styles which allows for them to transcend bounds and create a mix that allows for listeners to come together in a new union.

Links
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrlivingreality/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrlivingreality
YouTube: https://youtu.be/MbiuP7Qx2Is
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/l-r-2/tracks
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2ST5vMsMIXJW6c5kyBhGoJ

Geno
MrLivingReality
+1 800-983-1362
abovestatusquo777@gmail.com

MrLivingReality feat Sasha Go Hard Turn Down ya Goofy!

You just read:

Immersing Listeners in Riveting and Authentic Trap Music: MrLivingReality is Creating Mind-Bending and Dynamic Fusions

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.