Lawyers give back to special needs children at the Great Tryke Giveaway
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities’ will bring smiles to the faces of families at this year’s Great Tryke Giveaway on September 18, 2021.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) are excited to host their fifth annual Great Tryke Giveaway with SoCal Trykers. This inspiring celebration will see fifteen special needs children be presented with their first, specially fitted adaptive tricycle, and be cheered on by the Long Beach Beauties as they parade their special new tryke for family and friends. Taking place on Saturday, September 18 in the Steelcraft Parking Lot at Long Beach, the Great Tryke Giveaway will change the lives of families from Los Angeles and Orange County.
This year’s giveaway is one that has added significance. Adaptive tricycles have been difficult to acquire during the pandemic, and too expensive for families who have been struggling financially. Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities and Orange County Trial Lawyers’ Charities will be gifting these trykes valued at $1000 each to children to improve their quality of life and enhance their mobility.
The Great Tryke Giveaway will be a fun-filled day for everyone with family-friendly activities such as face-painting, art projects, and gifts for guests including the LATLC mascot, Lovey plush toys. Volunteers will also be assembling toiletry kits for the homeless on-site to be donated to Power of the Shower and Collette’s Children’s Home.
“The Great Tryke Giveaway is one of LATLC’s most important events,” says Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities 2021 President, Daniel K. Kramer. “Adapted tricycles are an absolute game changer for families of children with special needs, and we are honored to be able to help by presenting them on such an exciting day.”
The Great Tryke Giveaway will be held in the Steelcraft Parking Lot at 3745 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach from 8:30 am-12 pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
