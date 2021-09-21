BostonSight Elects Marcus Hughes to Board of Directors
Healthcare Legal Expertise Will Support BostonSight’s GrowthNEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit eye healthcare organization and research center dedicated to saving sight and improving quality of life for patients, announced today they have elected Mr. Marcus Hughes to the BostonSight Board of Directors.
Mr. Hughes is Associate General Counsel at UMass Memorial Health Care in Worcester, MA. He serves as legal counsel to the UMass Memorial Health Care (UMMHC) System and its affiliates, with a primary focus on patient care matters. Prior to his role at UMass, Mr. Hughes was Attorney Fellow, Office of the General Counsel at Partners HealthCare in Boston, and Assistant Corporation Counsel for the City of Boston. Mr. Hughes began his legal career at Choate, Hall & Stewart in Boston.
“Electing Mr. Hughes to the BostonSight Board is a tremendous benefit to the organization,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO. “He is accomplished in legal healthcare matters, including reporting and compliance, which will support BostonSight as we continue to lead in providing expert, compassionate patient care and scleral lens technology globally.”
Mr. Hughes received his JD from Boston College Law School and his undergraduate degree from Middlebury College in Vermont where he was a Harry S. Truman Scholar Nominee and part of the New England Small College Athletic Conference All-Academic Team. He has spoken at events of the American and Boston Bar Associations on ethical behavior in the legal profession and operational challenges in responding to COVID-19, as well as written for the American Bar Association on COVID-19 and its impact on healthcare professional licensure and telehealth.
About BostonSight®
BostonSight has saved the sight of thousands of individuals suffering from ocular surface disease, corneal disease, injury, or damage. Founded in 1992, the Needham, MA, Center of Excellence includes a clinic, research center, and state-of-the-art FDA-certified and ISO-compliant manufacturing lab. BostonSight PROSE™ Treatment is available at top medical centers around the U.S., Canada, and India. BostonSight SCLERAL was launched to expand access to global scleral lens technology. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India.
