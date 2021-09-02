Submit Release
News Search

There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,435 in the last 365 days.

Supplemental Payment for Low Income Energy Assistance Program Recipients

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced a Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) supplemental payment will be issued to individuals who received LIEAP in the 2021 program year. The payment will range from $25 to $120 and will be based upon the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the utility provider or to the client for bulk fuel.   The supplemental payment will be issued to the company that provided the main heating source for the individual’s home (i.e., electric company, gas company, etc.). Individuals who received LIEAP for bulk fuel will receive a check by mail.   This is a one-time payment. Eligible clients should receive payment by mid-September.

You just read:

Supplemental Payment for Low Income Energy Assistance Program Recipients

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.