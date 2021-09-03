Royalton Barracks / DUI Refusal Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B202921
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 9/3/21 0141 hours
STREET: Interstate 91
TOWN: Hartford
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 71
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Construction
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Shaun Rogers
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Carl Ghio Jr
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: DHMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/3/21 at approximately 0141 there was a report of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 northbound at mile marker 71. The crash was located within the construction zone on the bridge. Vehicle 1, operated by Shaun Roger, rear ended Vehicle 2, operated by Carl Ghio Jr. The interstate was closed temporarily due to the crash. Upon further investigation, it was determined Rogers was under the influence of intoxicants. Rogers was arrested and transported the the Hartford Police Department for processing. Rogers was released with a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI Refusal.
Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov