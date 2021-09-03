Royalton Barracks / DUI Refusal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B202921

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 9/3/21 0141 hours

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: Hartford

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 71

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Construction

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shaun Rogers

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Carl Ghio Jr

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: DHMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9/3/21 at approximately 0141 there was a report of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 northbound at mile marker 71. The crash was located within the construction zone on the bridge. Vehicle 1, operated by Shaun Roger, rear ended Vehicle 2, operated by Carl Ghio Jr. The interstate was closed temporarily due to the crash. Upon further investigation, it was determined Rogers was under the influence of intoxicants. Rogers was arrested and transported the the Hartford Police Department for processing. Rogers was released with a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI Refusal.

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov