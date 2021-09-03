RE: I91 North closed between exits 11 and 12

Highway is back open.

Interstate 91 N is closed between exits 11 and 12 due to an accident.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.