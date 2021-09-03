Open Access BPO achieves GDPR compliance

Multilingual call center Open Access BPO recently attained GDPR compliance, assuring data privacy and protection for all its customers

MAKATI CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multilingual outsourcing firm, Open Access BPO, announced that it has achieved compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislated by the European Union (EU).

The GDPR is the EU's data privacy and protection law that governs how businesses handle EU citizens' personal data. This applies to all companies that collect and process personally identifiable information from EU citizens.

Open Access BPO achieved compliance following a series of stringent assessments. The company partnered with Network Intelligence, a global cybersecurity solutions firm that serves as GDPR auditor.

To prepare for the extensive compliance evaluations, Open Access BPO took diligent steps to meet GDPR specifications and guidelines. This involved analyses of methods for customer data collection and processing. The company also conducted risk assessments and privacy impact evaluations.

"These activities enabled us to design our privacy framework, which establishes our privacy policy and new processes and procedures aligned with the GDPR." explained Rovie Salvatierra, Information Security Manager at Open Access BPO.

As a multinational business process outsourcing (BPO) firm, Open Access BPO supports global companies and their clientele, including the EU. GDPR compliance ensures seamless data security and access for customers. Every consumer Open Access BPO touches has the freedom to choose how their personal data is handled and stored.

"We have always taken steps to maintain robust information security systems and protocols," said Open Access BPO CEO Benjamin Davidowitz. "and our GDPR compliance is a testament to our commitment to keeping our partners and their customers' personal data safe and private."



About Open Access BPO

Open Access BPO is a multilingual outsourcing firm headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since its inception in 2006, it evolved from being a telemarketing company to a full-suite provider of scalable multichannel business solutions.

The company extends its expertise to both growing enterprises and established global brands from its operations facilities in Makati and Davao in the Philippines; Taipei, Taiwan; and Xiamen, China. Its multicultural workforce provides a wide range of outsourcing solutions, including multilingual customer support and content moderation in more than 30 languages.