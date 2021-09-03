Submit Release
ProHance partners with SHRM for ‘Tech 21 Virtual Conference & Expo’ – Work Exponentiated by Technology

Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance

Arvind Sagar, Head, Professional Services, ProHance

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world transformed, we are facing unprecedented disruption. The future is filled with volatility however, one thing stands out clearly – Tomorrow belongs to those who leverage Human Potential Exponentiated by Technology.

SHRM Tech is recognized as the definitive platform for identifying path-breaking innovations, evolving people practices, and cutting-edge technologies that shape Work, the Worker, and the Workplace.

ProHance headlined #SHRMTech21 as its ‘Hybrid workforce enablement’ partner to explore the solutions and big ideas that will define success in the new world of work.

As the ‘Hybrid workforce enablement partner’ ProHance partnered with SHRM for two centerstage sessions – one a concurrent session on September 2, which was chaired by Ankur Dhingra, CEO – ProHance; with speakers, Geethaa George, Executive Vice President, HDFC Bank and Jayaram Philkana, President & Global Chief HR Officer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals who discussed on ways to ‘The workplace dynamics have changed drastically over the last year. From technology considerations to how companies will use the physical office space in 2021 and beyond, to accommodating employee preferences on flexibility, executives are rapidly maturing the hybrid model, even as they plan for its permanence in the post-pandemic Future of Work. The discussion centered on the topics to enable companies to navigate maturing hybrid work models.

’The second session was a Roundtable session on September 3, titled ‘What's next for Remote Work?’ led by Arvind Sagar, Head of Professional Services at ProHance and was attended by HR stalwarts such as Srinivas BS of EY Global Delivery Services; Devashis Rath from Ultratech; Anupal Banerjee of Tata Tech; Atul Mathur of Aditya Birla Capital; Arnabi Marjit of Lupin; Krishnan Vaidyanathan of Asian Paints; Vaibhav Goel of RIL; Jayant Kumar of Adani Ports; Sharmistha Adhya of Infosys; Atul Mathur of Aditya Birla Capital; Jagan of Biocon; Vivek Jain of Kotak; Ritu Bedi of Hero MotoCorp; and others.

