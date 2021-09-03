Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% With The Rising Prevalence Of Cancer

Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company’s Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tumor ablation is the technique used to extract the tumors using a needle, to insert it in the tumor organ using imaging techniques. The increasing prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving the growth of the tumor ablation therapy devices market. Cancer is considered to be the second major cause of death, with around 1 in 6 deaths due to cancer worldwide. Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive procedure widely used in the treatment of lung, liver, kidney and bone tumors. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 9.6 million deaths occurred in 2018 due to cancer and about 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. The procedure is an effective method for patients who have failed chemotherapy or radiotherapy, thereby supporting the growth of the ablation technology market.

The global tumor ablation therapy devices market is expected to grow from $0.50 billion in 2020 to $0.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

Read More On The Global Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tumor-ablation-therapy-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The major players covered in the global tumor ablation devices industry are Galil Medical Inc, Misonix Inc, HealthTronics, Angiodynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc., EDAP TMS S.A., Neuwave Medical Inc, BVM Medical Limited, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, BTG International Ltd, AtriCure, Inc., Theraclion, INTIO Inc.

Major companies operating in the tumor ablation therapy devices are focusing on technology advancements for shorter procedures, increased safety, lower exposure to radiation, faster learning curves and improved outcomes.

TBRC’s global tumor ablation therapy devices market report is segmented by technology into radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, irreversible electroporation ablation, others, by treatment into surgical, laparoscopic, percutaneous, by end user into hospitals, oncology clinics, others, and by application into kidney cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, others.

Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, Irreversible Electroporation Ablation), By Treatment (Surgical, Laparoscopic, Percutaneous), By End User (Hospitals, Oncology Clinics), By Application (Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides tumor ablation therapy devices market overview, forecast tumor ablation therapy devices market size and growth for the whole market, tumor ablation therapy devices market segments, and geographies, tumor ablation therapy devices market trends, tumor ablation therapy devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3351&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Device Type (Brachytherapy Devices, Endoscopic Devices), By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Biotherapy/Immunotherapy, Radiation Therapy), By End User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Radiotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices, Linear Accelerator Devices, Proton Therapy Devices), By Application (Skin Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Lung Cancer), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Oncological Treatment Centers), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radiotherapy-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Portable X-Ray Devices Market - By Segments (Mobile X-Ray Devices, Handheld X-Ray Devices), By Types (Computed Radiography X-Ray Devices, Digital X-Ray Devices And Analog X-Ray), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/portable-x-ray-devices-market

Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Electrical Stimulators, Ablation Devices, Neurostimulators, Analgesic Pumps), By Application (Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Facial & Migraine Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, Trauma), By Electrical Stimulation Devices (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices, Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES/EMS) Devices, Combination Devices, Electrotherapy Devices, TNS), By Ablation Devices (Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Cryoablation Devices), By Analgesic Infusion Pumps (Intrathecal Infusion Pumps, External Infusion Pumps), By Neurostimulation Devices (Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices, Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices, Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pain-management-devices-and-therapies-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/