Arrest Made in Cold Case Homicides that occurred in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce that an arrest has been made in reference to Cold Case Homicide offenses that occurred in the District.

On Sunday, August 30, 1992, at approximately 5:43 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the Unit block of T Street, Northwest, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent was identified as 29 year-old Charles Boulware, of Northwest, DC.

On Saturday, March 15, 2008, at approximately 10:27 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to North Capitol and Evarts Street, Northeast, for an investigate the trouble call for service. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 42 year-old Reginald Gaither, of Alexandria, VA.

On Sunday, December 10, 2010, at approximately 7:49 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the 2900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent was identified as 25 year-old James Campbell, of Bladensburg, MD.

On Wednesday, September 1, 2021, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force working in conjunction with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Repeat Offender Unit arrested 53 year-old John Carrington, of Clinton, MD. Carrington was arrested in Southeast, DC, pursuant to an arrest warrant for murder that occurred in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

As a result of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch detectives’ investigation, Carrington was additionally charged with two counts of First Degree Murder while Armed and one count of Felony Murder in reference to the above cases.