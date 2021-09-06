Salsa Kings Launches Online Salsa Dance Lessons for Couples

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios has unveiled online dance lessons for couples.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings today announced the official launch of its Online Salsa Dance Lessons for Couples.

“We invite you to sign up for our Couples Membership to participate in our online dance lessons for couples, live six days a week for as little as $20 per month,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings.

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, Jose Alberto "El Canario" and more.

Fernandez explained that the online dance class for couples in both Miami-style Salsa and Bachata are designed to create the living room lessons that couples have been looking for.

“We broadcast our online dance class for couples live from our studio in Miami, Monday through Saturday at 8 pm (EST),” Fernandez revealed before adding, “You can participate with us in real time or watch later on your own time. Join others from around the world in the online dance lessons for couples as we learn how to dance together from Miami’s best. This is certainly one of your better date night ideas, too. Start by creating your account here.

In addition to launching its online dance lessons for couples, Salsa Kings is also gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms. The company has more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit salsakings.com/podcast and https://salsakings.com/blog.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

13944 SW 8th St #209

Miami FL 33184

United States