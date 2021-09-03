Delays likely during pavement work on WYO 212/College Drive

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Weather permitting, crews with Knife River Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin pavement patching work on Wyoming Highway 212/College Drive on Tuesday that may cause delays.

Work is focused between Pershing Boulevard and Campstool Road and includes milling, paving, concrete work, curb and gutter repairs, sidewalk repairs and other miscellaneous work.

Motorists should expect potential delays from lane closures, reduced speed limits, flaggers and other traffic control as the work is taking place. In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones and buckle up.

This work is scheduled to be complete at the end of October. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.