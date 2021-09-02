Authentic Thai Experiences at The Pavilions Anana Krabi
Green Globe recently recertified The Pavilions Anana Krabi in Thailand.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hidden amongst the spectacular beauty of Krabi’s limestone cliffs and peaceful forested valleys, The Pavilions Anana Krabi is an eco-sustainable and ecological resort offering guests a wellness experience like no other.
The resort upholds ethically sound and sustainable practices in line with the philosophy of The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts group where the local community and environment is at the heart of all decision making.
Located in Ao Nang, The Pavilions Anana Krabi provides guests with an eco-experience close to nature whilst showing respect for the natural surrounds.
Sustainability Management Plan
In accordance with its extensive sustainability management plan (SMP), The Pavilions Anana Krabi has eliminated single-use plastics and manages energy, water and waste responsibly.
To minimize environmental impacts, the property has developed a carbon reduction strategy and established its own fleet of electric and carbon-neutral vehicles, shuttles and boats that includes a 50-foot Classic Eco Cruiser and a solar electric powered long-tail boat.
Perma-culture Farm
The property is intent on providing an authentic Thai experience for all guests and prefers local produce in its kitchens. The Pavilions Anana Krabi follows a farm to table ethic and has its own one-acre permaculture farm where fresh organic fruits and vegetables are grown in abundance and harvested for use in the restaurants. The farmhouses are constructed of natural Adobe Baan Din and recycled materials and function as centres for learning and appreciating the benefits of engaging with nature. Furthermore, the farm’s cooking school is constantly on the lookout for new ways of enjoying raw food and gourmet vegetarian dishes.
For further information please see www.pavilionshotels.com
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
