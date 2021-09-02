Update No. 2: Westminster Barracks / Missing person, death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21B103757

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: Last reported sighting at about 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 33 Gage St., Westminster, VT

INCIDENT: Missing person / death investigation

MISSING: Erika Seyfried

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

An autopsy performed this week on Erika Seyfried at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of her death was drowning, and the manner of death was an accident.

The body of the family dog, a 7-month-old golden retriever named Jules, was found by police and family members Wednesday afternoon in the Saxtons River near the location where Erika’s body was located on Monday. Jules is presumed to have drowned.

***Update No. 1, 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021***

During the search for Erika Seyfried, members of the Vermont State Police Scuba Team located the body of a woman in the Saxtons River near the vacation home at 33 Gage St. in Westminster where she had been staying.

Preliminary indications are that victim is Seyfried, and the death is accidental.

The body will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, and to confirm identity.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by Rescue Inc. and the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department.

VSP’s investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information that may assist the police is asked to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

***Initial news release, 10:55 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021***

The Vermont State Police is looking for a missing 36-year-old woman who was last seen at about 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, near the vacation home she was staying in while visiting Vermont with her husband.

Erika Seyfried, of Brooklyn, New York, was reported to have gone for a walk with her 7-month-old golden retriever and has not returned. The disappearance was reported to the Vermont State Police at about 8 p.m. Sunday and is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for her welfare.

Erika is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to have been wearing black flip-flops; no other clothing description is available. A photograph of Erika is attached to this release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

Updates will be issued as the search continues.

- 30 -