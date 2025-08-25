St. Albans Barracks / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2006095

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/24/25 1746 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Mountain Rd, Georgia

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Ayden Dugan

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

SUMMARY:

On August 24, 2025, at approximately 1746 hours, Troopers observed a white Honda Accord traveling East on Georgia Mountain Rd in Georgia at a high rate of speed, 70 mph in a 40 mph zone. The vehicle went around a bend near Arrow Head Lake Rd, crossed the center line, and almost struck a Trooper’s vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The operator was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on October 6th, 2025, at 0830 hours. Dugan was also issued VCVCs for speed and failure to display registration plates with a total penalty of 5 points and a waiver amount of $428.

Court Action: YES

Court Date/Time: 10/06/2025 at 0830 hours

Court: Franklin County Superior Court

Lodged – Location: N/A

Bail: N/A

Mug Shot: N/A

V/R,

Trooper Catherine Gullo

Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478

802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov