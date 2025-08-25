St. Albans Barracks / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2006095
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/24/25 1746 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Mountain Rd, Georgia
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Ayden Dugan
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY:
On August 24, 2025, at approximately 1746 hours, Troopers observed a white Honda Accord traveling East on Georgia Mountain Rd in Georgia at a high rate of speed, 70 mph in a 40 mph zone. The vehicle went around a bend near Arrow Head Lake Rd, crossed the center line, and almost struck a Trooper’s vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The operator was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on October 6th, 2025, at 0830 hours. Dugan was also issued VCVCs for speed and failure to display registration plates with a total penalty of 5 points and a waiver amount of $428.
Court Action: YES
Court Date/Time: 10/06/2025 at 0830 hours
Court: Franklin County Superior Court
Lodged – Location: N/A
Bail: N/A
Mug Shot: N/A
