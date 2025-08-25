St Johnsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4007430
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chris Santic
STATION: Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/21/25, 1740 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Cabot
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Anthony Gibson
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of a motor vehicle complaint on US Route 2 in the town of Cabot heading into Danville. Witnesses advised the motor vehicle was driving erratically. On 08/24/2025 Gibson was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division on 10/16/25 at 0830 hours to answer the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/25 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
Trooper Chris Santic
Vermont State Police-St. Johnsbury
1068 US RT 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3
