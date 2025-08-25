St Johnsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A4007430 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chris Santic STATION: Saint Johnsbury CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111 DATE/TIME: 08/21/25, 1740 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Cabot VIOLATION: Negligent Operation ACCUSED: Anthony Gibson AGE: 22 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of a motor vehicle complaint on US Route 2 in the town of Cabot heading into Danville. Witnesses advised the motor vehicle was driving erratically. On 08/24/2025 Gibson was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division on 10/16/25 at 0830 hours to answer the charge. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/25 @ 0830 hours COURT: Washington LODGED - LOCATION: NA BAIL: NA MUG SHOT: NA Trooper Chris Santic Vermont State Police-St. Johnsbury 1068 US RT 5, Suite 1 St. Johnsbury, Vermont Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3

