St Johnsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4007430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chris Santic                            

STATION: Saint Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/21/25, 1740 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Cabot

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Gibson                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of a motor vehicle complaint on US Route 2 in the town of Cabot heading into Danville. Witnesses advised the motor vehicle was driving erratically. On 08/24/2025 Gibson was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division on 10/16/25 at 0830 hours to answer the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/25 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: NA     

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

 

 

Trooper Chris Santic

Vermont State Police-St. Johnsbury

1068 US RT 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont

Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3

 

