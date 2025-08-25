Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment
CASE#: 25A1006472
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 24, 2025 at approximately 2324 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, Mile Marker 83.6
VIOLATION:
- Negligent Operation
- Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Tara Panditi
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plattsburgh, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 24, 2025 at approximately 2324 hours the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle travelling north on Interstate 89 near mile marker 83.6 in the town of Williston, at a speed well in excess of the posted 65 miles per hour. LIDAR was activated and confirmed the speed at 105 miles per hour.
A motor vehicle stop was conducted, and the operator was identified by her license as Tara Panditi (38) of Plattsburgh, NY. There were also two passengers in the vehicle, one of which was a young child in the back seat, the high rate of speed created an undue risk for these passengers.
Panditi was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court to answer the charges of Negligent Operation and Reckless Endangerment. Panditi was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for Title 23 Section 1004- Interstate Speed which carries a penalty of 2 points and a waiver amount of $599.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 9, 2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
