New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault/ Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B502093

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/28/21, 2150 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Paddler's Pub Restaurant, Salisbury, VT

VIOLATIONS: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Sandy Letourneau

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

VICTIM: Patricia Lafayette

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/28/21 at approximately 2150 hours, Troopers responded to a report of an assault which had taken place at Paddler's Pub restaurant in the Town of Salisbury. Investigation revealed Sandy Letourneau (44) of Brandon, VT assaulted Patricia Lafayette (41) of Salisbury, VT before leaving the scene. Letourneau also engaged in violent, fighting, tumultuous behavior in a public place.

On 08/30/21, the Brandon Police Department located Letourneau and issued her a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of tthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.