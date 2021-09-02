New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault/ Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B502093
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/28/21, 2150 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Paddler's Pub Restaurant, Salisbury, VT
VIOLATIONS: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Sandy Letourneau
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
VICTIM: Patricia Lafayette
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/28/21 at approximately 2150 hours, Troopers responded to a report of an assault which had taken place at Paddler's Pub restaurant in the Town of Salisbury. Investigation revealed Sandy Letourneau (44) of Brandon, VT assaulted Patricia Lafayette (41) of Salisbury, VT before leaving the scene. Letourneau also engaged in violent, fighting, tumultuous behavior in a public place.
On 08/30/21, the Brandon Police Department located Letourneau and issued her a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of tthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.