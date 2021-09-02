The Hôtel Martinez Supports Regional Development and Social Inclusion Initiatives
The hotel remains committed to building close relationships with individuals and businesses to stimulate regional economic activity.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over a decade of Green Globe Certification under its belt, the sustainability vision of the Hôtel Martinez encompasses carefully considered actions that ensure long term environmental and social benefits are delivered to the wider community in Cannes.
Yann Gillet, General Manager at the hotel explains, “To make sure that the Hôtel Martinez gives pleasure to our patrons whilst being ethical, the whole team is driven by a unified green attitude and is committed to promoting the values of caring.”
The hotel remains committed to building close relationships with individuals and businesses to stimulate regional economic activity. The Hôtel Martinez also provides fruitful ongoing training opportunities for young people, particularly those with disabilities.
Sourcing Local Produce & Artistic Talent
Michelin starred Executive Chef, Christian Sinicropi, pays particular attention to the sourcing of ingredients used at the hotel and creates connections with a carefully selected group of small and local producers. His original cuisine is based on the origins and ecosystems used in the growing of produce. The Chef also works in collaboration with local artisans on tableware presentation at the hotel’s restaurants. Glasses are made by the renowned manufacturer, Verrerie de Biot and handcrafted bowls created by Olive wood. In addition, Christian works with artists committed to the environment such as Steph Cop who features wood in her artworks.
Training Programs with Les Determinés
The Hôtel Martinez is affiliated with the United Nations Global Compact which publishes the Principles of Human and Sustainable Development that are communicated by the Inclusion and Diversity Committee to all staff members within the hotel. On a social level, the hotel is committed to the Hyatt RISEHY program that aims to offer a range of programs to tackle unemployment and skill gaps. For two years, Hôtel Martinez has joined the Hyatt of France hotels initiative to work with the integration association Les Determinés. The association supports groups of young people, who are either not in school or unable to find suitable employment, through developing their talents in the hospitality industry.
Each trainee undertakes a different job position at the hotel. Hôtel Martinez staff members mentor and guide the trainees through practical tasks, sharing their hospitality knowledge and experience. The training program provides career opportunities for the young people to help them reach their full potential. Beyond an enriching human experience for everyone, the project is a success as most of the youngsters are hired within the hotel at the end of training.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Caroline Dubusse
Hygiene & Well Being Manager
Hôtel Martinez
73, La Croisette
06400 Cannes
FRANCE
P: +33 (0) 4 92 98 73 25
E: caroline.dubusse@hotel-martinez.com
W: www.hotel-martinez.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
email us here