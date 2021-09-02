Xicato Announces Partnership with Top West Coast Sales Agency
CAL Lighting Amplifies Xicato’s Presence in the Largest State in the U.S.
Our team is pleased to now represent Xicato, a brand synonymous with quality for over 10-years.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot and linear light sources, today announced a partnership with CAL Lighting, a manufacturers’ representative firm, to promote and sell the broad Xicato portfolio of linear lighting to customers, specifiers, lighting designers and building owners in Northern California.
CAL Lighting has five offices in Northern California with dozens of experienced lighting and controls specialists that offer project specification and support. With a strong focus to be the go-to agency for large scale commercial and residential lighting projects in their market, CAL Lighting is a key element to the future growth of Xicato in North America.
“Xicato’s broad range of high-quality linear lighting aligns with our focus to provide our customers with advance lighting solutions built on superior technology,” said Melinda LaValle, Principal at CAL Lighting. “Our team is pleased to now represent Xicato, a brand synonymous with quality for over 10-years.”
“CAL Lighting has a strong reputation in Northern California for specifying high-profile projects with unbelievable customer service and deep lighting knowledge,” said Tom Howe, VP of Global Sales at Xicato. “We are truly excited to partner with them to represent the Xicato brand in our home territory.”
About CAL Lighting:
CAL Lighting represents an exceptional group of lighting and controls manufacturers in Northern and Central California and Northern Nevada. We assist the lighting community with the selection and application of fixtures and can simulate the light levels achieved with your layouts using photometric software. Our controls group has the expertise and experience to determine the appropriate system architecture for your project and offer full commissioning services. We’re committed to responsiveness, accuracy, and appropriate solutions. Our goal is to handle our role in the project so that you can focus on yours.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato, named Company of the Year by Construction Tech Review for Top Intelligent Building Solution Providers in 2021, is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
