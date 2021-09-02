Submit Release
New ADVISER Validation Warning 787: Student With an Exit Record 213 – Transfer Out to a Nebraska Public School, Without a Following Entry Record Into Another Nebraska Public School District

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will soon be displayed on the ADVISER Validation website if they have the error(s).

New ADVISER Validation Warning 787: Student With an Exit Record 213 – Transfer Out to a Nebraska Public School, without a following entry record into another Nebraska Public School District

Student With an Exit Record 213 – Transfer Out to a Nebraska Public School, is not currently enrolled another Nebraska Public School District. Either the student was reported in error or needs to be reported by another Nebraska Public School District.

 

