Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will soon be displayed on the ADVISER Validation website if they have the error(s).

New ADVISER Validation Warning 787: Student With an Exit Record 213 – Transfer Out to a Nebraska Public School, without a following entry record into another Nebraska Public School District

Student With an Exit Record 213 – Transfer Out to a Nebraska Public School, is not currently enrolled another Nebraska Public School District. Either the student was reported in error or needs to be reported by another Nebraska Public School District.